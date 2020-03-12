Encourage all manner of flora and fauna with our advice on how to create a garden for insects

If you have a large space to fill, consider a wild meadow to encourage flora and fauna into your garden. Follow The Field’s advice on how to create a garden for insects. These simple steps will see butterflies, beetles and many others just outside your window in no time.

As well as looking attractive, hedgerows and trees can help sustain a farmer’s livelihood and the landscape. Read hedging your bets on hedgerows for more. And proper country types view hedgerows as opportunities – a tricky jump, a flushing point or an excellent wild jam. Follow the 7 best recipes for your hedgerow harvest for our favourite tea, tipples, sauces and jams.

HOW TO CREATE A GARDEN FOR INSECTS

A new house build has meant my large garden has been virtually decimated. I have a blank canvas on which to work but only a few ideas. I am keen to try and create an environment in which insects will flourish. I already seem to have my fair share of pheasants. I read that keeping your grass long in areas during the winter helps bees. Can you suggest other ways in which I can help the insect world into my garden?

S Morris, Surrey

If it is appropriate, plant a hedgerow using hawthorn or hazel and then underplant with woodland plants such as bluebells. In a large garden it can be useful to have an area of waste ground to grow native wild plants and nettles. These will support a variety of moth species and butterflies if in full sun. Try and grow a small part of the lawn into a meadow using a variety of grass species and wild flowers, such as foxgloves and cornflowers, but make sure all seeds and plants originate from the UK. Small piles of stones and broken pots also provide good shelter for beetles and other nocturnal insects.