A rich, luxurious summer dish to make anyone mouth water says Philippa Davis

Rich, luxurious and decadent, lobster mac and cheese makes the most of not only the meat but the hugely flavourful shells. However, be careful not to over-simmer the milk, as if cooked for too long, the shells can impart a bitter flavour.

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 x 450g lobster, cooked (you should have about 160g meat and 340g shells)

150g macaroni

Lobster-infused milk

650ml whole milk

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 bay leaves

1 tsp black peppercorns

Shells from the cooked lobster

Sauce

30g butter

30g plain flour

500ml to 550ml lobster-infused milk

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp lemon juice

Pinch of cayenne pepper

100g cheddar cheese, grated

Meat from the cooked lobster, roughly chopped

Topping

Pinch of red chilli

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

30g breadcrumbs

2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped

30g butter

METHOD

Lobster-infused milk

Place the milk, garlic, bay, peppercorns and lobster shells in a pan. Bring to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes with a lid half on. After 25 minutes, strain the milk through a sieve into a jug and leave to drain for a couple of minutes. You should have between 500ml and 550ml of milk.

Sauce

In a clean saucepan, melt the butter, then add the flour. Slowly whisk in the lobster milk until all incorporated. Cook for a couple of minutes so the mixture thickens, then whisk in the mustard, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and cheese. Cook on a low heat to melt the cheese, stirring continuously. Check the seasoning.

In a pan of lightly salted boiling water, cook the macaroni as per packet instructions so it is slightly softer than al dente. Then drain.

Stir the hot pasta and lobster meat through the sauce and spoon into a baking dish.

To assemble

Preheat the oven to 190 C fan. In a bowl, combine the topping ingredients, then scatter on to the pasta. Bake in the oven on the middle shelf for 15 minutes or until bubbling and golden on top.

Spoon into dishes and serve hot with a fresh green salad.