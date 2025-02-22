Save up a bag of legs over the season then make this French-inspired recipe in a big batch, says Philippa Davies. Serves four.
Pheasant-leg confit with bay and juniper
Ingredients
Salt cure
- 4 bay leaves
- 2 tbsp rosemary
- 1 orange, zest only
- 1 tbsp juniper
- 1 tbsp black peppercorns
- 50g coarse sea salt
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
- 2 medium shallots, peeled and roughly chopped
Pheasant
- 8 pheasant legs
- 600g goose or duck fat, melted
Method
- For the salt cure, put the bay, rosemary, orange zest, juniper, peppercorns and salt in a blender and then blitz. Add the garlic and shallots, and mix a little more.
- Rub each leg in the salt cure and place in a dish. Cover and chill for 4 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 120°C fan/Gas Mark 1.
- Brush the salt off the legs and briefly rinse in cold water. Pat dry.
- Place in a single layer in a baking dish and pour over the fat. Cover with baking parchment and cook on a low shelf for 3-4 hours or until the meat is tender. Note: these can be eaten straight away or left to cool and stored in the fat. If covered with fat, they should last a few weeks. To reheat, remove from the fat and roast in a preheated 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7 oven for 20 minutes or until hot.