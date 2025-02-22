Save up a bag of legs over the season then make this French-inspired recipe in a big batch, says Philippa Davies. Serves four.

Pheasant-leg confit with bay and juniper Ingredients Salt cure 4 bay leaves

2 tbsp rosemary

1 orange, zest only

1 tbsp juniper

1 tbsp black peppercorns

50g coarse sea salt

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

2 medium shallots, peeled and roughly chopped Pheasant 8 pheasant legs

600g goose or duck fat, melted Method For the salt cure, put the bay, rosemary, orange zest, juniper, peppercorns and salt in a blender and then blitz. Add the garlic and shallots, and mix a little more. Rub each leg in the salt cure and place in a dish. Cover and chill for 4 hours. Preheat the oven to 120°C fan/Gas Mark 1. Brush the salt off the legs and briefly rinse in cold water. Pat dry. Place in a single layer in a baking dish and pour over the fat. Cover with baking parchment and cook on a low shelf for 3-4 hours or until the meat is tender. Note: these can be eaten straight away or left to cool and stored in the fat. If covered with fat, they should last a few weeks. To reheat, remove from the fat and roast in a preheated 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7 oven for 20 minutes or until hot.