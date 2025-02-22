Pheasant-leg confit with bay and juniper

Philippa Davis

Save up a bag of legs over the season then make this French-inspired recipe in a big batch, says Philippa Davies. Serves four.

pheasant leg confit
TAGS:

Pheasant-leg confit with bay and juniper

Ingredients

Salt cure

  • 4 bay leaves
  • 2 tbsp rosemary
  • 1 orange, zest only
  • 1 tbsp juniper
  • 1 tbsp black peppercorns
  • 50g coarse sea salt
  • 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped
  • 2 medium shallots, peeled and roughly chopped

Pheasant

  • 8 pheasant legs
  • 600g goose or duck fat, melted

Method

  1. For the salt cure, put the bay, rosemary, orange zest, juniper, peppercorns and salt in a blender and then blitz. Add the garlic and shallots, and mix a little more.
  2. Rub each leg in the salt cure and place in a dish. Cover and chill for 4 hours.
  3. Preheat the oven to 120°C fan/Gas Mark 1.
  4. Brush the salt off the legs and briefly rinse in cold water. Pat dry.
  5. Place in a single layer in a baking dish and pour over the fat. Cover with baking parchment and cook on a low shelf for 3-4 hours or until the meat is tender. Note: these can be eaten straight away or left to cool and stored in the fat. If covered with fat, they should last a few weeks. To reheat, remove from the fat and roast in a preheated 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7 oven for 20 minutes or until hot.