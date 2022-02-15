9 Products that are a worth a look

Our guide to everything notable in the field for sporting enthusiasts and those keen on country life
This round up includes a tweed ski suit for bombing down a black run in style, a safari jacket for those rugged adventures and even countryside cards to cheer up a friend or a loved one.
9 Products that are worth a look
SPORT DEFY SLIM EAR PROTECTORS
ISOTUNES
Gunshot sound suppression, Bluetooth compatibility, lightweight and durable against sweat, water and dust. Uses 2AAA batteries.
♦ Price £109.99
♦ Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com
♦ uk.isotunessport.com
SELOUS SAFARI JACKET
WESTLEY RICHARDS
Cool Italian, linen-blend fabric, padded shoulder chequering. The perfectly soft and rugged companion to pack for adventures.
♦ Price £695
♦ Tel 0121 333 1900
♦ westleyrichards.com
WYTHBURN TALL BOOTS
ARIAT
Women’s insulated suede boots to keep you warm and dry whatever the weather. Waterproof leather upper with a zipped back and stirrup-friendly sole.
♦ Price £200
♦ Tel 01367 242818
♦ ariat.com
VICTORY HT BINOCULARS
ZEISS
Low-light specialist binoculars, perfect for twilight, with 95% light transmission. Available in HT 8×54 and 10×54.
♦ Price from £2,200
♦ Tel 01223 401500
♦ zeiss.co.uk for stockists
ARCHITYPE SHIRT
DARZI CLOTHING COMPANY
Darzi call it the perfect winter shirt. Soft Italian brushed cotton with subtle faux-suede detail and a classic fit. Smart yet casual, it must be up there.
♦ Price £110
♦ Tel 08081 894 476
♦ darziclothingcompany.com
BESPOKE TWEED SKI SUIT
BARRINGTON AYRE
Put away the black-powder guns and get out the white-powder tweeds. Fully adapted for skiing with extended fishtail back and wide leg on the trousers.
♦ Price £1,350
♦ Tel 01285 689431
♦ barringtonayre.co.uk
CARRON JACKET
SCHOFFEL
Hand-warming pockets, 40gsm Pimaloft thermal insulation, a water-repellent finish and machine washable. Essential weekend kit.
♦ Price £199.95
♦ Tel 01572 772480
♦ schoffelcountry.com
CASHMERE POLO JUMPER
CLEVERLY WRAPPED
Perfect chap’s jumper that will layer with anything, from T-shirts to a collar and tie. Comes in three colours and four sizes; sure to please everyone.
♦ Tel 01264 810003
♦ Price £166
♦ cleverlywrapped.com
COUNTRYSIDE CARDS
FINESHADE STUDIO
Gorgeous hand-printed linocut cards, for any outstanding bread-and-butter letters or just cheering somebody up because you thought of them.
♦ Price from £3.50 each, £10 for a pack of four
♦ Email fineshadestudio@gmail.com
♦ follow on Instagram: @fineshadestudio