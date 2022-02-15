9 Products that are a worth a look

Our guide to everything notable in the field for sporting enthusiasts and those keen on country life

This round up includes a tweed ski suit for bombing down a black run in style, a safari jacket for those rugged adventures and even countryside cards to cheer up a friend or a loved one.

9 Products that are worth a look

SPORT DEFY SLIM EAR PROTECTORS

ISOTUNES

Gunshot sound suppression, Bluetooth compatibility, lightweight and durable against sweat, water and dust. Uses 2AAA batteries.

♦ Price £109.99

♦ Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com

♦ uk.isotunessport.com

SELOUS SAFARI JACKET

WESTLEY RICHARDS

Cool Italian, linen-blend fabric, padded shoulder chequering. The perfectly soft and rugged companion to pack for adventures.

♦ Price £695

♦ Tel 0121 333 1900

♦ westleyrichards.com

WYTHBURN TALL BOOTS

ARIAT

Women’s insulated suede boots to keep you warm and dry whatever the weather. Waterproof leather upper with a zipped back and stirrup-friendly sole.

♦ Price £200

♦ Tel 01367 242818

♦ ariat.com

VICTORY HT BINOCULARS

ZEISS

Low-light specialist binoculars, perfect for twilight, with 95% light transmission. Available in HT 8×54 and 10×54.

♦ Price from £2,200

♦ Tel 01223 401500

♦ zeiss.co.uk for stockists

ARCHITYPE SHIRT

DARZI CLOTHING COMPANY

Darzi call it the perfect winter shirt. Soft Italian brushed cotton with subtle faux-suede detail and a classic fit. Smart yet casual, it must be up there.

♦ Price £110

♦ Tel 0​​8081 894 476

♦ darziclothingcompany.com

BESPOKE TWEED SKI SUIT

BARRINGTON AYRE

Put away the black-powder guns and get out the white-powder tweeds. Fully adapted for skiing with extended fishtail back and wide leg on the trousers.

♦ Price £1,350

♦ Tel 01285 689431

♦ barringtonayre.co.uk

CARRON JACKET

SCHOFFEL

Hand-warming pockets, 40gsm Pimaloft thermal insulation, a water-repellent finish and machine washable. Essential weekend kit.

♦ Price £199.95

♦ Tel 01572 772480

♦ schoffelcountry.com

CASHMERE POLO JUMPER

CLEVERLY WRAPPED

Perfect chap’s jumper that will layer with anything, from T-shirts to a collar and tie. Comes in three colours and four sizes; sure to please everyone.

♦ Tel 01264 810003

♦ Price £166

♦ cleverlywrapped.com

COUNTRYSIDE CARDS

FINESHADE STUDIO

Gorgeous hand-printed linocut cards, for any outstanding bread-and-butter letters or just cheering somebody up because you thought of them.

♦ Price from £3.50 each, £10 for a pack of four

♦ Email fineshadestudio@gmail.com

♦ follow on Instagram: @fineshadestudio