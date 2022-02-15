9 Products that are a worth a look

Our guide to everything notable in the field for sporting enthusiasts and those keen on country life

This round up includes a tweed ski suit for bombing down a black run in style, a safari jacket for those rugged adventures and even countryside cards to cheer up a friend or a loved one.

SPORT DEFY SLIM EAR PROTECTORS

ISOTUNES

Gunshot sound suppression, Bluetooth compatibility, lightweight and durable against sweat, water and dust. Uses 2AAA batteries.

Price £109.99

Email uk-eurosupport@isotunesaudio.com

uk.isotunessport.com

 

SELOUS SAFARI JACKET

WESTLEY RICHARDS

Cool Italian, linen-blend fabric, padded shoulder chequering. The perfectly soft and rugged companion to pack for adventures.

Price £695

Tel 0121 333 1900

westleyrichards.com

 

WYTHBURN TALL BOOTS

ARIAT

Women’s insulated suede boots to keep you warm and dry whatever the weather. Waterproof leather upper with a zipped back and stirrup-friendly sole.

Price £200

Tel 01367 242818

ariat.com

 

VICTORY HT BINOCULARS

ZEISS

Low-light specialist binoculars, perfect for twilight, with 95% light transmission. Available in HT 8×54 and 10×54.

Price from £2,200 

Tel 01223 401500 

zeiss.co.uk for stockists

 

ARCHITYPE SHIRT

DARZI CLOTHING COMPANY

Darzi call it the perfect winter shirt. Soft Italian brushed cotton with subtle faux-suede detail and a classic fit. Smart yet casual, it must be up there.

Price £110

Tel 0​​8081 894 476

darziclothingcompany.com

 

BESPOKE TWEED SKI SUIT

BARRINGTON AYRE

Put away the black-powder guns and get out the white-powder tweeds. Fully adapted for skiing with extended fishtail back and wide leg on the trousers.

Price £1,350

Tel 01285 689431

barringtonayre.co.uk

 

CARRON JACKET

SCHOFFEL

AW21 Product Shots

Hand-warming pockets, 40gsm Pimaloft thermal insulation, a water-repellent finish and machine washable. Essential weekend kit.

Price £199.95

Tel 01572 772480

schoffelcountry.com

 

CASHMERE POLO JUMPER

CLEVERLY WRAPPED

Perfect chap’s jumper that will layer with anything, from T-shirts to a collar and tie. Comes in three colours and four sizes; sure to please everyone. 

Tel 01264 810003

Price £166

cleverlywrapped.com

 

COUNTRYSIDE CARDS

FINESHADE STUDIO

Gorgeous hand-printed linocut cards, for any outstanding bread-and-butter letters or just cheering somebody up because you thought of them.

Price from £3.50 each,  £10 for a pack of four

Email fineshadestudio@gmail.com 

follow on Instagram: @fineshadestudio