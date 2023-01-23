A timeless wardrobe staple suitable for all manner of country pursuits. Find out where to find the perfect corduroy trousers

Suiting all social occasions from the field to Fulham, a true country gentleman knows the importance of owning a good pair of corduroy trousers. Their warmth and durability have seen these trousers have weather the elements and earn themselves a permanent place in the countryman’s wardrobe. Corduroy first became popular in England and France during the 17th century; at the time it was named ‘cord of the King’ as Royal servant’s uniforms were fashioned from it. These days it is available in a range of colours and weights, from serviceable navy to cerise. (You might like to read The Field’s guide to the best gumboots around.)

When the weather is frosty, there’s nothing like a pair of cords to keep the cold out, and they look as good with a sweater as with a shirt, tie and tweed jacket.

Where to find the perfect corduroy trousers

Top choice

Best for choice of colour and style

Needlecord or standard cord, single pleat or stretch cords, in sizes from 32 to 44 and a variety of lengths; we’re impressed by The House of Bruar’s offering. As for colours there is a veritable rainbow of hues. You can opt for an autumnal rust, a classic olive green or workable navy – and that’s just for starters. Prices start at £79.95.

Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane for a bit of stretch, these men’s cord trousers are cut with a straight leg, have belt loops, side pockets and they are machine washable, so won’t complain if they get speckled with a bit of mud.

As you’d expect from Purdey, these cords are beautifully made and cut. They come in sizes from 30 to 48 and will travel from the city to country. Warm and comfortable, they are made from a cotton, wool and elastane mix which gives them structure and a superior fit.

Purdey also offers other cord trousers in navy and green.

