It is said that hares are “old souls” and certainly hare mythology abounds, playing a key part in our stories and history. Read The Field’s article “Hare mythology: why we’re all mad for hares”.

Hares were introduced to the British Isles by the Romans and the collective noun for hares is a “husk”, a “down” or a “drove. Here we have assembled a husk of wild hare gifts which will certainly spark joy in those fascinated by the UK’s fastest land mammal.

A handpainted, stoneware jug that will put the finishing touch to a breakfast or lunch table, either filled with water or cordial. Alternatively you could use it for flowers from the garden. (Read The Field’s best elderflower cordial recipes.)

Dishwasher safe

17cm high

Whimsical table mats that would set the scene perfectly at a shoot lunch. There are matching place mats and coasters too, all made from eucalyptus board.

Non-slip backing

Heat resistant

Melamine coating

Glossy finish

Made in England

H 29cm, 2 38 cm

A piece that would enhance a wilder corner of the garden.

Made in the UK

Materials: Iron, cold cast iron

Hand sculpted

Size: 69 x 32 x 20 cm

The ink illustration of two sitting hares makes a mug of tea or coffee just a little more graceful.

Handmade

Made by a small UK business Dispatches from a small business in United Kingdom

Capacity: 10 fluid ounces

This would look wonderful on the lapel of a tweed jacket or to hold a muffler in place.

Handmade

From a small UK business

Bronze

Sharp kilt pin closure

Measures 5.5cm in length.

A colourful lampshade can lift a room, giving added depth and character to an interior.

Sizes: S to XL

Pendant or lamp base options

Handmade

Fabric finish

From a small UK-based business

We think these earrings are smart enough to wear to dinner and out in the field. Perfect country credentials. 18ct gold vermeil.

Sterling silver posts and scrolls. BUY NOW

An oil by acclaimed country artist Rodger McPhail who has captured a hare’s moment of rest to perfection. Roger has had numerous exhibitions in London and this artwork is of course an original, one-off piece. The most generous of hare gifts certainly and sure to delight.

Medium: Oil

Dimensions: H41cm x W50cm

