Unusual hare gifts handpicked by The Field

A selection to give for birthdays, housewarmings and Christmas

hare gifts coasters
It is said that hares are “old souls” and certainly hare mythology abounds, playing a key part in our stories and history. Read The Field’s article “Hare mythology: why we’re all mad for hares”.

Hares were introduced to the British Isles by the Romans and the collective noun for hares is a “husk”, a “down” or a “drove. Here we have assembled a husk of wild hare gifts which will certainly spark joy in those fascinated by the UK’s fastest land mammal.

Hare jug by Quail for Liberty 

hare gifts jug by Liberty London

A handpainted, stoneware jug that will put the finishing touch to a breakfast or lunch table, either filled with water or cordial. Alternatively you could use it for flowers from the garden. (Read The Field’s best elderflower cordial recipes.)

  • Dishwasher safe
  • 17cm high

Buy here 

Hare table mats by Avenida for Liberty 

Whimsical table mats that would set the scene perfectly at a shoot lunch. There are matching place mats and coasters too, all made from eucalyptus board.

  • Non-slip backing
  • Heat resistant
  • Melamine coating
  • Glossy finish
  • Made in England
  • H 29cm, 2 38 cm

Buy here

Hare Garden Sculpture (Listening Hare) by Christine Baxter / Fine Art

A piece that would enhance a wilder corner of the garden.

  • Made in the UK
  • Materials: Iron, cold cast iron
  • Hand sculpted
  • Size: 69 x 32 x 20 cm

BUY NOW 

Sitting hare ceramic mug

The ink illustration of two sitting hares makes a mug of tea or coffee just a little more graceful.

  • Handmade
  • Made by a small UK business Dispatches from a small business in United Kingdom
  • Capacity: 10 fluid ounces

BUY NOW 

Running hare shawl/pin brooch

This would look wonderful on the lapel of a tweed jacket or to hold a muffler in place.

  • Handmade
  • From a small UK business
  • Bronze
  • Sharp kilt pin closure
  • Measures 5.5cm in length.

BUY NOW 

Hare lampshade

 

A colourful lampshade can lift a room, giving added depth and character to an interior.

  • Sizes: S to XL
  • Pendant or lamp base options
  • Handmade
  • Fabric finish
  • From a small UK-based business

BUY NOW 

Reeves & Reeves Gold Vermeil Hare Stud Earrings

hare gifts gold earrings
We think these earrings are smart enough to wear to dinner and out in the field. Perfect country credentials.
  • 18ct gold vermeil.
  • Sterling silver posts and scrolls.

BUY NOW 

Hare by Rodger McPhail

An oil by acclaimed country artist Rodger McPhail who has captured a hare’s moment of rest to perfection.  Roger has had numerous exhibitions in London and this artwork is of course an original, one-off piece. The most generous of hare gifts certainly and sure to delight.

  • Medium: Oil
  • Dimensions: H41cm x W50cm

BUY NOW 

