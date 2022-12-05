A selection to give for birthdays, housewarmings and Christmas
It is said that hares are “old souls” and certainly hare mythology abounds, playing a key part in our stories and history. Read The Field’s article “Hare mythology: why we’re all mad for hares”.
Hares were introduced to the British Isles by the Romans and the collective noun for hares is a “husk”, a “down” or a “drove. Here we have assembled a husk of wild hare gifts which will certainly spark joy in those fascinated by the UK’s fastest land mammal.
Hare jug by Quail for Liberty
A handpainted, stoneware jug that will put the finishing touch to a breakfast or lunch table, either filled with water or cordial. Alternatively you could use it for flowers from the garden. (Read The Field’s best elderflower cordial recipes.)
- Dishwasher safe
- 17cm high
Buy here
Hare table mats by Avenida for Liberty
Whimsical table mats that would set the scene perfectly at a shoot lunch. There are matching place mats and coasters too, all made from eucalyptus board.
- Non-slip backing
- Heat resistant
- Melamine coating
- Glossy finish
- Made in England
- H 29cm, 2 38 cm
Buy here
Hare Garden Sculpture (Listening Hare) by Christine Baxter / Fine Art
A piece that would enhance a wilder corner of the garden.
- Made in the UK
- Materials: Iron, cold cast iron
- Hand sculpted
- Size: 69 x 32 x 20 cm
BUY NOW
Sitting hare ceramic mug
The ink illustration of two sitting hares makes a mug of tea or coffee just a little more graceful.
- Handmade
- Made by a small UK business Dispatches from a small business in United Kingdom
- Capacity: 10 fluid ounces
BUY NOW
Running hare shawl/pin brooch
This would look wonderful on the lapel of a tweed jacket or to hold a muffler in place.
- Handmade
- From a small UK business
- Bronze
- Sharp kilt pin closure
- Measures 5.5cm in length.
BUY NOW
Hare lampshade
A colourful lampshade can lift a room, giving added depth and character to an interior.
- Sizes: S to XL
- Pendant or lamp base options
- Handmade
- Fabric finish
- From a small UK-based business
BUY NOW
Reeves & Reeves Gold Vermeil Hare Stud Earrings
- 18ct gold vermeil.
- Sterling silver posts and scrolls.
BUY NOW
Hare by Rodger McPhail
An oil by acclaimed country artist Rodger McPhail who has captured a hare’s moment of rest to perfection. Roger has had numerous exhibitions in London and this artwork is of course an original, one-off piece. The most generous of hare gifts certainly and sure to delight.
- Medium: Oil
- Dimensions: H41cm x W50cm