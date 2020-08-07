Avoid becoming the rustiest bit of kit on the peg with these simple exercises to strengthen your shooting arm - no gym membership required

Having your kit and gun ready is not all it takes to prepare properly. Follow these simple exercises and learn how to strengthen your shooting arm ahead of the season. No gym membership is required, it can be done within five minutes at home. And you will reap the benefits on a long shoot day. If you have suffered with a shoulder or arm injury, these easy exercises are particuarly worth doing ahead of the season. Staying at the top of your game has never been easier.

Many may think no further than preparing their kit for shoot day. But a few simple exercises will keep you supple for the peg. Fitness, strength and flexibility are crucial for shooting – and improving all three will only allow you to enjoy long days in the field even more. Follow our 6 easy shooting exercises: your shooting MOT to avoid become the rustiest piece of kit on the peg.

HOW TO STRENGTHEN YOUR SHOOTING ARM

I injured my left arm last year and missed the end of the shooting season. Can you recommend some simple ways to help strengthen my arm in preparation for next season. I have no desire to join a gym.

WT, Dorset

John Heagren, chief instructor at Bisley Shooting School, recommends a gentle, five-minutes-a-day routine to help strengthen your arm. He suggests mounting a weight, preferably a bag of sugar, purely with your left arm. Also lift the sugar and point it like a gun. When you feel your arm is stronger, John recommends mounting your gun with just the left hand. He uses this technique when teaching, as it not only strengthens the arm beautifully, but helps with the control of the gun and shows that the right hand is there just to pull the trigger. As the arm gets stronger you should be able to increase the length of time you mount the gun, until it feels completely comfortable.