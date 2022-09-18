From 18th-century farmhouses to Georgian architecture this list compiles the best properties on the market in Kent and Sussex

The south-east of England boasts spectacular landscapes and spectacular properties to view them from. From 18th-century farmhouses to Georgian architecture this list compiles the best properties currently on the market in Kent and Sussex.

SIX OF THE BEST PROPERTIES ON SALE IN KENT AND SUSSEX

BARFRESTONE COURT FARM

BARFRESTONE, KENT

This is a Grade II-listed 18th-century farmhouse and mostly ring-fenced working farm, with a range of traditional farm buildings around a central courtyard that have potential for conversion, subject to planning. There is a separate working farmyard, and the arable and pastureland extends to around 100 acres. The property is for sale as a whole or in five lots and is 11 miles from Canterbury.

Agent: Finn’s

Tel: 01304 612147

Guide price: £2.6 million for the whole

UPNOR CASTLE HOUSE

UPNOR, ROCHESTER, KENT

This six-bedroom country house, dating from the mid-17th century and Grade II-listed, overlooks Upnor Castle and the River Medway. It comes with four acres of mature gardens, with a tennis court, croquet lawn, swimming pool and garden room. There is also a two-bedroom holiday cottage and an old two-storey cottage in need of renovation.

Agents: Jackson-Stops and Machin Lane

Tel: 020 7664 6646 and 01634 829080

Offers in excess of £2.25 million

GASTONS FARM

CHIDDINGFOLD, SURREY

This is a small farm with 28 acres. The Grade II-listed farmhouse has five bedrooms with accommodation over three floors. There is also a large timber-framed barn, with a kitchen, and a small barn. The barns and outbuildings are arranged around a central courtyard. The land includes pasture and woodland with views towards the South Downs. The farm has previously been used as a dog training centre.

Agent: Clarke Gammon

Tel: 01428 664800

Guide price: £2.3 million

DUNSBOROUGH PARK

RIPLEY, WOKING, SURREY

The Park was originally part of nearby Newark Priory. The Grade II-listed Dunsborough House stands in 117 acres of pasture and tree-studded parkland, including oak trees, some of which are over 600 years old. There is also woodland, skirted by the River Wey. Other properties include a coach house and cottage, as well as courtyard buildings and stables. The formal gardens include a water garden.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 020 7318 5171

Offers over £14 million

HOLT PLACE

BIRDHAM, CHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX

This five-bedroom Georgian house, close to West Wittering beach, was once a shooting lodge on the Goodwood estate. The property was sold by the estate in 1911 and then fell almost derelict between the wars, before being restored. It comes with a one-bedroom flat, a two-bedroom coach house, outbuildings, a pool and two acres of grounds including a vegetable garden, a sunken garden and a stone ha-ha.

Agent: Stride & Son

Tel: 01243 782626

Guide price: £2.95 million

MAYBANKS

COX GREEN, RUDGWICK, WEST SUSSEX

This 10-bedroom Sussex manor house dates back to the late 18th century. There is renovation to be done, with the potential to extend and improve, and also the option to acquire six additional estate houses. Features include wood-panelled walls, a galleried dining room and a turret viewing room. The 78 acres of grounds run to gardens, parkland, stables, a paddock and a tennis court.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 07919 128193

Offers in excess of £16.8 million