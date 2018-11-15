A new year requires a new calendar. Struggling to pencil in your dates? Look no further than the robbiesrally naked charity calendar 2019, and take a stand by turning your back on brain cancer

Country dwellers are proper sorts who know how to raise funds. Look no further than the brand new robbiesrally naked charity calendar 2019. While rowers are known to stick their oars in, veterinary students old hands at shedding their overalls and the hunting community long relied upon to go bareback (and front), the girls behind the new Robbie’s Reveal calendar have a personal reason for taking a stand.

Join them and turn your back on brain cancer, by buying a calendar at THIS link.

For the very best 2019 naked charity calendars, don’t miss an issue of The Field. And SUBSCRIBE TODAY to receive the January issue, with the FREE Naked Strewth calendar 2019. Subscribe to receive 51% for TODAY ONLY, our lowest ever price. Click HERE to discover more and subscribe today.

ROBBIESRALLY NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2019

The calendar is raising funds for robbiesrally, a charity for children with brain tumours, founded by Robbie Keville and his family before he died in 2016. It was Robbie’s sister, Lara, who had the bright idea of putting together a calendar for the cause. And fortunately her friends didn’t need any persuading. The result? A calendar filled with a bevvy of bottoms and sporting sorts, all in aid of a super cause.

robbiesrally naked charity calendar 2019 is a real example of family and friends pulling together. You would expect no less from countryside dwellers. The calendar was photographed by the Keville’s close family friend, Tessa Smith. Tessa’s son, Alex, had a brain tumour and died in January 2018. A passionate musician, he collapsed with an aggressive brain tumour in December 2015. After two major operations, he stunned his doctors, friends and family by returning to work and playing in clubs around the world – inspiring many in his example to live life to the full, despite his illness.

The robbiesrally naked charity calendar 2019 is dedicated to Alex and to Robbie.

ROBBIESRALLY

Robbie Keville wanted to become a doctor after losing his mother Kate to cancer when he was 6 years old. It is an ambition his friends and family are sure he would have achieved, but Robbie contracted cancer himself just two years later: a brain tumour. After his initial surgery and treatment, he founded robbiesrally with his family. Robbie was at the first event before he died in 2016, aged 10, and saw for himself how the charity was helping others with brain tumours.

robbiesrally raises funds for children with brain tumours in the south of England. The charity exclusively funds the new paediatric outpatient rehabilitation service, Robbie’s Rehab, at Southampton Hospital. It is the only specialist outpatient rehab unit for children with brain tumours in the south of England which is free at the point of delivery. The service has transformed the quality and extent of recovery for many children.

For more information about robbiesrally and to donate, visit their website. Or buy your calendar today at this link.