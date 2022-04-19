Our selection of 9 great fishing products

Our selection of 9 top fishing-inspired products that no fisher should be without

HIP FLASK

GLAZE AND GORDON

Smathers & Branson’s signature needlepoint made from French cotton and finished with Italian leather. Load up your riverside tipple for when your tackle (and patience) go awry.

♦ Price £65

♦ Tel 07538 366282

♦ glazeandgordon.com

FISHING SHIRT

SCHOFFEL

Made from fast-drying polyester with UPF40+ protection and a mesh ventilated back, the Findhorn technical shirt also boasts handy button-down chest pockets. Cast freely while keeping your cool.

♦ Price £79.95

♦ Tel 01572 772480

♦ schoffelcountry.com

FISH PLATES

ALICE STRAKER

Deliciously tempting plates laden with John Dory, brown trout, scallops, clams, mussels, sardines, lobsters and langoustines. Pair with Straker’s fish napkins for a seafood bonanza.

♦ Price £95 for a set of four

♦ Tel 07813 200784

♦ alicestraker.com

FISHING BAG

FARLOWS

Waterproof cotton canvas with leather trim and military grade cotton webbing. For fishing days anywhere from the Test to the Tay, it even works in town. Made in Cumbria.

♦ Price £225

♦ Tel 01544 322311

♦ farlows.co.uk

WOOL AND SILK WRAP

CLARE HAGGAS

Add springtime glamour once you’ve ditched the coat with wildlife artist Clare Haggas’ work on a wool and silk wrap. Choose from blush pink or pale blue (pictured).

♦ Price £275 (200cm x 65cm)

Also available as a shawl

( 295, 134cm x 134cm)

♦ Tel 01507 481693

♦ clarehaggas.com

EREBUS PULLOVER

ARTHUR BEALE

Hardy Welsh mountain sheep are to thank for this woollen boat neck, which can be worn either way round to extend its usefulness. Neither bleached nor dyed, each item is individually numbered.

♦ Price £120

♦ Tel 020 7836 9034

♦ arthurbeale.co.uk

DOG TREATS

TOGGYS

Made in the UK from the finest ingredients with no additives or preservatives; we like the Duck & Chicken. A suitable reward for the best-behaved fishing companions.

♦ Price £6.99

♦ Email hello@toggys.co.uk

♦ toggys.co.uk

SLIPPERS

MOUNT STREET SHOE COMPANY

Smart and made to order. Choose the colour of suede, leather lining, trim and sole, and add your initials (embroidered or embossed) to make your mark. Wear your catch with pride.

♦ Price £495

♦ Tel 07973 444440

♦ mountstreetshoecompany.com

WADERS

ORVIS

Dare to go remote with the men’s pro wader. Athletic fit, built with durable Cordura fabric – four layers in the upper and five layers in the lower legs – plus fleece-lined pockets.

♦ Price £598

♦ Tel 0333 400 4188

♦ orvis.co.uk