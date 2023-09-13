Kit To Covert In October

With the season underway, The Field takes a look at October's must-have kit for sporting enthusiasts and lovers of life in the country

In the nights are drawing in and the warmth of summer is most likely a long-off memory. However, there is much to cheer: the sporting season in full swing. Here The Field round-ups the best kit to get you through the month in style.

MAYNARD QUILTED JACKET

JOULES

A super-versatile, rugged gilet with diamond quilting inside and out, fleece lining and classic cord binding around the hem. It looks good and feels great, while back vents with poppers and a strong metal zip ensure it’s up to life in the field.

Price £69.95

Tel 0345 250 7160

joules.com

WAXED CANVAS AND LEATHER APRON

LIFE OF RILEY

This thick, coated-canvas apron is super tough yet pliable with smart leather straps and trim, plus three large pockets. It is ideal for for all sorts of mucky jobs, from chopping logs and gutting birds to barbecuing. A smart and handy bit of kit.

Price £99

Tel 01799 551813

lifeofrileyonline.co.uk

BALMORAL BOOTS

RM WILLIAMS

These boots are crafted from a single piece of leather for comfort and strength. Plus, they have a zip fastening that is ideal for those who don’t like pull-up styles or prefer extra space around the ankle. You’ll be at home in the field and in town in these.

Price £429

Tel 020 7629 6222

rmwilliams.com

MUNRO BRUSHED COTTON SHIRT

GHILLIE

Here we see soft yet durable brushed cotton paired with drill cotton contrast trim and plenty of practical features. These include two utility pockets, a hanging tag and sunglass cleaning cloth on the hem. A shirt for all seasons.

Price £80

Email info@ghillieuk.com

ghillieuk.com

NAILHEAD TWEED FIELD COAT

OLIVER BROWN

The custom tweed – made in the Borders – is durable in harsh weather but has a soft, luxurious handle. Further, this very handsome field coat features a quilted body lining, storm cuffs and hand-warmer pockets. Matching breeks and gilet are also available.

Price £895

Tel 020 7259 9494

oliverbrown.org.uk

PHEASANT HOB COVERS

TRACEY COOPER

Protect your Aga in style with these attractive yet robust covers featuring a hand-illustrated pheasant design on a bold, purple background. The outer is made from machine washable cotton: just the kitchen kit for keen shots and exuberant cooks.

Price £17.50

Tel 01789 339060

traceycooper.co.uk

FLYING PHEASANT TIE

FOX & CHAVE

A hand-finished woven silk tie in striking royal blue with a flying pheasant motif. If blue’s not your bag, it is also available in dark green. However, it is dry-clean only so make sure it is tucked in at lunch.

Price £40

Tel 01494 725056

foxandchave.com

DOG BOWL

TANGLE

Feed your four-legged friend while helping to keep the seas clean. This striking teal-coloured bowl is made from recycled fishing nets. Plus, it has a volume of over 900ml, features a weighted, non-slip base and is puncture resistant.

Price £29.99

Email hello@tanglemission.com

tanglemission.com

BRITISH TWEED TRAVEL BAG

HOUSE OF BRUAR

Ideally sized for nights away, this smart holdall is made from Harris tweed and leather, and features adjustable side straps to increase space when needed, plus leather grab straps. Travel companions don’t come more attractive than this.

Price £245

Tel 0345 136 0111

houseofbruar.com

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/