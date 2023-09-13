Kit To Covert In October

With the season underway, The Field takes a look at October's must-have kit for sporting enthusiasts and lovers of life in the country
In the nights are drawing in and the warmth of summer is most likely a long-off memory. However, there is much to cheer: the sporting season in full swing. Here The Field round-ups the best kit to get you through the month in style.
MAYNARD QUILTED JACKET
JOULES
A super-versatile, rugged gilet with diamond quilting inside and out, fleece lining and classic cord binding around the hem. It looks good and feels great, while back vents with poppers and a strong metal zip ensure it’s up to life in the field.
Price £69.95
Tel 0345 250 7160
joules.com
WAXED CANVAS AND LEATHER APRON
LIFE OF RILEY
This thick, coated-canvas apron is super tough yet pliable with smart leather straps and trim, plus three large pockets. It is ideal for for all sorts of mucky jobs, from chopping logs and gutting birds to barbecuing. A smart and handy bit of kit.
Price £99
Tel 01799 551813
lifeofrileyonline.co.uk
BALMORAL BOOTS
RM WILLIAMS
These boots are crafted from a single piece of leather for comfort and strength. Plus, they have a zip fastening that is ideal for those who don’t like pull-up styles or prefer extra space around the ankle. You’ll be at home in the field and in town in these.
Price £429
Tel 020 7629 6222
rmwilliams.com
MUNRO BRUSHED COTTON SHIRT
GHILLIE
Here we see soft yet durable brushed cotton paired with drill cotton contrast trim and plenty of practical features. These include two utility pockets, a hanging tag and sunglass cleaning cloth on the hem. A shirt for all seasons.
Price £80
Email info@ghillieuk.com
ghillieuk.com
NAILHEAD TWEED FIELD COAT
OLIVER BROWN
The custom tweed – made in the Borders – is durable in harsh weather but has a soft, luxurious handle. Further, this very handsome field coat features a quilted body lining, storm cuffs and hand-warmer pockets. Matching breeks and gilet are also available.
Price £895
Tel 020 7259 9494
oliverbrown.org.uk
PHEASANT HOB COVERS
TRACEY COOPER
Protect your Aga in style with these attractive yet robust covers featuring a hand-illustrated pheasant design on a bold, purple background. The outer is made from machine washable cotton: just the kitchen kit for keen shots and exuberant cooks.
Price £17.50
Tel 01789 339060
traceycooper.co.uk
FLYING PHEASANT TIE
FOX & CHAVE
A hand-finished woven silk tie in striking royal blue with a flying pheasant motif. If blue’s not your bag, it is also available in dark green. However, it is dry-clean only so make sure it is tucked in at lunch.
Price £40
Tel 01494 725056
foxandchave.com
DOG BOWL
TANGLE
Feed your four-legged friend while helping to keep the seas clean. This striking teal-coloured bowl is made from recycled fishing nets. Plus, it has a volume of over 900ml, features a weighted, non-slip base and is puncture resistant.
Price £29.99
Email hello@tanglemission.com
tanglemission.com
BRITISH TWEED TRAVEL BAG
HOUSE OF BRUAR
Ideally sized for nights away, this smart holdall is made from Harris tweed and leather, and features adjustable side straps to increase space when needed, plus leather grab straps. Travel companions don’t come more attractive than this.
Price £245
Tel 0345 136 0111
houseofbruar.com
