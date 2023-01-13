Who doesn't have a much-loved jacket or piece of country clothing that they'd love to go on forever? This reader asks how to replace press studs on a Barbour liner

Question?

I have a Barbour liner that needs press studs replacing – can you help with a name and address?

Answer

DM Buttons offers a postal service for replacement press studs. It supplies and machine-applies the studs. The garment needs to be marked with chalk or pencil, indicating where the stud should be placed, unless the broken stud is still in situ.

It has a selection of studs from which one can choose. For pricing, call 020 7437 8897 between Tuesday and Friday from 8am until 3pm. For more information visit the company’s website by clicking here.

