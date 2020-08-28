Rosehips can make jams, jellies and marmalades but for something different, try The Field's favourite - homemade rosehip tea

As summer begins to turn into autumn, now is the time to harvest the rosehips. They will make excellent jams, jellies and marmalades but try The Field’s favourite for something different. Follow our guide on how to make rosehip tea. It makes a refreshing brew for the afternoon or an indulgence just before bed.

Rosehips can be used for jams, jellies, marmalades and even bread and pies. The petals especially can make a scrumptious jam. How to make rose petal jam will teach you how to create this delicate sweet tasting jam. Homemade scones are the final addition for the perfect afternoon tea. We recommend our favourite apple scones. They are simple to prepare and make a tasty teatime treat.

HOW TO MAKE ROSEHIP TEA

Last year I had an abundance of rosehips in my garden. Can I use them to make tea as at present I buy rosehip teabags? Do they have any other uses?

WG, Oxfordshire

Pick and wash a large quantity of rosehips and dry with a towel. Now dry the hips either in a food dehydrator or in the oven at 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 1 with the door open an inch or so to allow the air to circulate. When the hips have dried place them in a food processor and pulse until you have a coarse mix. Don’t grind the hips too small as you’ll need to remove the hairs by sieving through a metal sieve; if you shake well the hairs will fall through. Place the remaining contents of the sieve in a clean, airtight container. To make tea put one or two teaspoons of dried hips in a pot with boiling water, infuse for 15 minutes, strain and drink. Rosehips can be used in pies and to make jam, jelly, wine and marmalade.