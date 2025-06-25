The old recipes are always the best. Learn how to make raspberry vinegar to soothe sore throats, enjoy with pancakes or simply use as a cordial with water

Summer is here and for those of us with soft fruit in the vegetable garden, that probably means raspberries. Whilst raspberry jam is delicious, raspberry vinegar is a useful standby recipe that is reputed to soothe throats and you can also use it as a cordial.

Here’s how to make it.

How to make raspberry vinegar

Raspberry vinegar (and other fruit vinegars) are simple to make. Here’s how to do it.

Ingredients

1 litre white wine vinegar

500 kg raspberries

Method

Bruise the raspberries gently with the back of a spoon and place in a large bowl. Pour the white wine vinegar them. Cover and allow the mixture to stand for four days in a cool place, stirring daily.

Strain through a jelly bag, adding 450g of caster sugar per litre of liquid. Heat gently till just simmering. Allow to cool, then bottle and cork tightly. Store in a cool, dry place. Drink diluted with water. Raspberry vinegar is also reputedly effective for soothing sore throats, either taken neat or with a little hot water.

This article was originally published in 2015 and has been updated.