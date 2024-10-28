What is the law on fireworks?

“I live in a remote spot and my only neighbours are a charming but feisty family who have taken to celebrating everything with fireworks: New Year, their birthdays or just when friends come over. Occasionally, it is enjoyable provided I know I can shut the animals away, but now it has gone too far. Can you arm me with a few facts about the law on fireworks before I approach them?”

This is the current law on fireworks

By law, fireworks must not be set off between 11pm and 7am with the exception of Bonfire Night (when the cut-off is midnight) and New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali (when the cut off is 1am), but they can be used all year round.

Fireworks (including sparklers) must not be set off or thrown in the street or other public places.

You can buy fireworks from registered sellers for private use on these dates only: 15 October to 10 November; 26 to 31 December; and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

At other times, they must be purchased from licensed shops. There is no legal requirement to inform neighbours with animals when using fireworks, though the police think it is irresponsible not to do so.

You can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

You cannot buy ‘adult’ fireworks if you’re under 18. Adult fireworks are category two and three fireworks – they do not include party poppers.

What about animals and fireworks?

Under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, it is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to animals. Those convicted face a fine of up to £20,000 or up to 51 weeks in prison. Enforcement of this lies with Trading Standards, the police or the RSPCA.

It’s always worth checking with your local council to see if there are any local rules for setting off fireworks.

