As the season wears on we must prepare for the mud. As we race to stay with the hounds and tackle the most terrifying runs, we will inevitably be left less than clean. So find out where to find the best clothes brush to clean a hunt coat. You will need it this season. Brush up, look smart and have a great day out in the field. (You might also like to read: The story of hunt buttons, why they are earned, not bought.)

I am struggling to find a clothes-brush to clean my hunt coat, which is often very muddy (although last winter was much kinder than most). Do you know a company that can provide an appropriate clothes-brush?

JCC, Hants

It is advisable to use a pure-bristle clothes-brush rather than a nylon clothes-brush that could be too harsh. A good clothes-brush will tease the mud from the hunt coat rather than scrub it off.

Kent Brushes sells a cherrywood, natural bristle clothes brush that is doubled-sided. The clothes brush has stiff bristles on one side and soft the other. The stiff side is good for removing dirt and mud and the soft side is suitable for more gentle brushing. It is currently on offer for £34.50. Buy direct from Kent here.

Main image: Sarah Farnsworth