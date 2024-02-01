How To Preserve Cine Films

The Field helps a reader wanting to know how to preserve old slides and cine films

Question

I have a box of old cine films and an assortment of slide photographs that I’m keen to update for my family to enjoy, before it’s too late. Unfortunately, I do not know where to start as I am hopeless with technology. You kindly helped a friend in the past, who suggested I contact you for advice.

Answer

Oxford Duplication Centre are able to advise on this process. The company is able to digitise an assortment of content from audio-video magnetic tape, cine and motion films, as well as old photographs and books. Furthermore, it will guide you through the most appropriate media for reels, such as CD, DVD or digital transfer. As a guide, the price is approximately £18 per small reel and roughly 40p per slide, plus VAT.

Timings on this process are usually around 10 working days. For more information, email cheryl@oxfordduplicationcentre.com or call 01865 457000.

