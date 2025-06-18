Lavender has a delicate aroma and flavour and makes a wonderful base for sugar

A reader writes:

Last year I dusted my mince pies with vanilla sugar, which I had made myself. Earlier this year I read an article saying that lavender sugar was also good, but I can’t find any information on the correct quantities. I assume you can use dried lavender? Could you give me a recipe for lavender sugar please?

The Field writes:

Dried or fresh lavender leaves can be mixed with caster sugar to give a delicate flavour, which can be used for sprinkling on cakes and using in puddings.

Our recipe for lavender sugar. For one cup of sugar use either two tablespoons of dried lavender or four tablespoons of fresh. Place in a tight-lidded container in a warm place for one or two weeks, shaking occasionally to distribute the lavender among the sugar. Sift the sugar to remove the lavender heads and store the sugar in an airtight container.

Lavender sugar makes a wonderful gift.

