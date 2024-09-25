We've looked at classic wool tank tops for the smalls. Here's our pick of the best around. Plus a knitting pattern for one in case you're feeling creative (or know a good knitter)

A children’s wool tank top is a classic. Slip it on over a shirt, a blouse or even a dress. Tank tops are a great way to combat the beginnings of the winter chill and less bulky than wearing a sweater or cardigan.

The royals themselves have displayed a fondness for a patterned woollen tank top on a few occasions.

But knowing where to find a miniature sized classic wool tank top for your child isn't the easiest of tasks. Don't worry, we've done the searching for you.

Where to find a wool tank top

We've looked around and found some wool tank tops that we think will appeal to Field readers.

Price: £50-54 Material: 80% wool, 20% polyamide Sizes: 2-12 years Machine washable: Yes 30°C but do not tumble dry

Price: From £32

Material: 42% nylon 34% cotton 24% RWS certified wool

Sizes: 2-12 years

Machine washable: Yes

Price: £25

Material: 80% Wool, 20% Nylon.

Sizes: 6 months – 7 years

Machine washable: Yes

Price: £85

Material: 100% Shetland wool.

Sizes: 1 – 8 years

Machine washable: No, handwash only

Price: £3.60

Sizes: 6 months – 7 years