We've looked at classic wool tank tops for the smalls. Here's our pick of the best around. Plus a knitting pattern for one in case you're feeling creative (or know a good knitter)
A children’s wool tank top is a classic. Slip it on over a shirt, a blouse or even a dress. Tank tops are a great way to combat the beginnings of the winter chill and less bulky than wearing a sweater or cardigan.
The royals themselves have displayed a fondness for a patterned woollen tank top on a few occasions.
But knowing where to find a miniature sized classic wool tank top for your child isn’t the easiest of tasks. Don’t worry, we’ve done the searching for you. (You might also like to read: why beach huts are hot property.)
Where to find a wool tank top
We’ve looked around and found some wool tank tops that we think will appeal to Field readers. (Read at what age an a child start shooting.)
1. Trotters Kids’ Guardsman Wool Blend Tank Top, Grey Marl/Multi
Price: £50-54
Material: 80% wool, 20% polyamide
Sizes: 2-12 years
Machine washable: Yes 30°C but do not tumble dry
2. Fair Isle Knitted Tank from Boden
Price: From £32
Material: 42% nylon 34% cotton 24% RWS certified wool
Sizes: 2-12 years
Machine washable: Yes
3. Jo Jo Maman Bebe Knit Fair Isle Tank Top
Price: £25
Material: 80% Wool, 20% Nylon.
Sizes: 6 months – 7 years
Machine washable: Yes
4. Fairisle slipover by Campbells of Beauly
Price: £85
Material: 100% Shetland wool.
Sizes: 1 – 8 years
Machine washable: No, handwash only
5. Vintage knitting pattern from Etsy
Price: £3.60
Sizes: 6 months – 7 years