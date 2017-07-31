ADVERTORIAL: How to manage skids and heavy mud driving off-road

Winter tyres are a boon when dealing with heavy, muddy conditions. But you still need to know how to manage skidding and what to do when you get seriously stuck in the mud driving off-road.

Driving off-road requires the right tyres, and the right set of skills. Even experienced drivers can steer in to difficulty when trekking through muddy terrain. In adverse conditions tyres and your vehicle’s ground clearance matter as much as your driving skills.

You might have switched from summer tyres to those specially designed for driving off-road (such as mud tyres or all-terrain tyres). But you should still be educated in how to behave when your vehicle skids or gets stuck. The online shop for tyres and car parts 123spareparts.co.uk shares these excellent tips on how to regain traction even on the ooziest road.

How to react to skidding when driving off-road



What happens in a front wheel skid? It is when your vehicle keeps travelling forwards or sideways when you turn your steering wheel. Once this happens you need to:

Gently take your foot off the accelerator so that the vehicle can slow down. This will let your front wheels regain traction and direct the vehicle where you need.

Turn your steering wheel in the direction of the skidding.

Do not to slam on brakes, although this urge is quite natural. It will only worsen the situation. (Actions are the same if you are skidding on ice).

Driving off-road in the mud



If a quagmire stretches in front of you:

Get out and see how deep the mud is. Obvious, but a brief check can save you from a long (and sometimes costly) recovery once you get stuck.

Are there ruts? If the track is untouched and there are no ruts, you are lucky. But if you see ruts try to avoid getting into them by driving off-road on the highest possible area. Getting stuck in the deep rut is a common thing especially in a vehicle has a low ground clearance. So before hitting this muddy piece of the road, make sure your vehicle is capable of doing it.

What to do if you are stuck in the mud when driving off-road or on-road



If your wheels are turning fruitlessly and you are unable to climb out of the rapidly forming rut, try these simple steps: