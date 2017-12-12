Once the stocking stuffers and Christmas presents have been bought, don't forget about your field companion. The Field's Christmas gift guide for dogs includes the very best practical presents for working gundogs

The sporting sort are easy to please at Christmas – a new bit of kit is guaranteed to go down a treat. And pampered pooches will be indulged this season so why not your working gundog? The Field’s Christmas gift guide for dogs include the very best practical presents for shoot day. From a handy training satchel to a festive biscuit collection and natural antler chew, choose from The Field’s pick of the best presents for gundogs.

CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR DOGS

CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR DOGS

From a stylish bowl to a festive biscuit collection and handy tether for the field, don't forget about your working gundog this Christmas. Pampered pooches will be indulged so why not the working dogs? Choose from The Field's pick of the very best practical presents for gundogs.

CLOVER PET BOWL, LAURA JAYNE FISK

Fine bone china for wolfing in style.

♦ Price £23

♦ Tel 01206 323157

♦ www.laurajaynefisk.co.uk

100% NATURAL ANTLER DOG CHEW, STAGBAR

Durable chew for determined hounds. Comes in a variety of sizes.

♦ Price from £8

♦ Tel 020 8741 1978

♦ www.chelseadogs.com

FLEXDOG MAT, SICCARO

Absorbent, lightweight for home or on the go. Folds out to 110cm.

♦ Price from £125 (70cm x 55cm), £145 (90cm x 55cm)

♦ www.siccaro.co.uk

FOLDING SPIKE AND LEAD, FUR FEATHER & FIN

Handy bit of kit to fold and pocket. Comes with slip lead in two colours.

♦ Price £36

♦ Tel 01243 811844

♦ www.furfeatherandfin.com

TRAINING SATCHEL, TROOP HERITAGE

Super-strong canvas for storing every field dog essential.

♦ Price £48

♦ Tel 01462 450830

♦ www.workingdogcompany.co.uk

CHRISTMAS BISCUIT COLLECTION, LILY’S KITCHEN

Scrumptious natural treats for the hound, from a Santa with claws.

♦ Price £20

♦ Tel 020 7433 1863

♦ www.lilyskitchen.co.uk

HAND-BRAIDED LANYARD, GUNDOG LANYARDS

Smart, six-strand paracord in pheasant, partridge or teal.

♦ Price £40

♦ www.gundoglanyards.co.uk

PERSONALISED BLANKET, ORVIS

Perfect for crate, car and sofa with embroidered name.

♦ Price £49

♦ Tel 0333 400 4177

♦ www.orvis.co.uk