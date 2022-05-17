Six of the best properties currently for sale in Scotland

From an equestrian property to a converted watermill, there is plenty of variety to find in these Scottish properties

From an equestrian property to a converted watermill, there is plenty of variety to find in these Scottish properties currently on the market.

CANTRAY HOUSE

CROY, INVERNESS-SHIRE

This is a Palladian-style country house with six bedrooms, five reception rooms and an integral one-bedroom apartment. The property, with views to the Nairn valley, comes with single-bank salmon and sea trout fishing on the River Nairn. There are 10 acres in total, including formal gardens, mature mixed woodland, stabling and paddocks. The original house burnt down in 1921 and the new house was built in 1924.

Agent: Galbraith

Tel: 01463 224343

Offers over £1.35 million

KINDEACE HOUSE WEST

INVERGORDON, ROSS AND CROMARTY

A Georgian Category C listed house dating from the mid-18th century, Kindeace House was divided into two properties, with one half currently for sale. The main accommodation is over three floors and there is also a lower ground floor flat with its own entrance and small garden. The five bedroom house comes with about an acre of grounds. The property has been upgraded but with original features retained.

Agent: Bell Ingram

Tel: 01463 717799

Offers over £310,000

GLENSIDE

CAIRNIE, HUNTLY, ABERDEENSHIRE

Glenside, 48 miles from Aberdeen, is an equestrian property set in 37 acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland. The property comprises two renovated houses, extensive stabling with 10 loose boxes and a riding arena. The main house has four bedrooms and a feature is the large vaulted sitting room with bifold doors to the terrace. Glenside Cottage has three bedrooms and can be used as a holiday let.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01738 783350

Offers over £825,000

ROPELAWSHIEL

HAWICK, ROXBURGHSHIRE

This is a 200-year-old refurbished former shepherd’s cottage off the beaten track in the Scottish Borders. It is more than three miles from the nearest road and accessible only via a forest track. The three-bedroom property has been renovated largely with locally sourced materials, and energy-efficient features include solar panels and a wood fired boiler. It comes with just under four acres of land and fishing rights on the Rankle Burn.

Agent: Galbraith

Tel: 01573 224244

Offers over £415,000

ARDNAMURCHAN COTTAGE

GLENMORE, ACHARACLE, ARGYLL & BUTE

This is a business opportunity as well as a house, as the property comes with a well-established tearoom and visitor centre, standing opposite Loch Sunart on the Ardnamurchan peninsula. The Ardnamurchan Natural History Centre has an exhibition area and auditorium, showcasing local history and wildlife. The residential property is a two bedroom stone-built cottage with a slate roof in the grounds of the visitor centre.

Agent: Bell Ingram

Tel: 01631 566122

Offers over £495,000

MILL OF OLD MAINS

GLENKINDIE, ALFORD, ABERDEENSHIRE

A five-bedroom converted former watermill, the property comes with stabling – four loose boxes and a tack room – and four acres of land, including a paddock, in the Cairngorms National Park. Stone built and featuring the original external mill wheel, the property is more than 2,800 square feet of accommodation. The sitting room has patio doors to a terrace and the kitchen has a large central island.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01738 783350

Offers over £600,000