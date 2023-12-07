Six of the best properties around the country

From a mill with superb chalkstream fishing on its doorstep to a boathouse with spectacular views across a Scottish loch, these properties certainly hit the mark

THE FULLING MILL

EASTON, WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE

The Fulling Mill comes with 3,247 yards of superb chalkstream fishing on the River Itchen, with abundant wild trout and grayling. Set within 63 acres of attractive water meadows, the fishery has been in the same family for many years but is let on a day-rod basis. The main house, dating from the 1900s, is being renovated and the property is available as a whole or in lots.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01962 857441

Guide price: £3m for whole

DERWENT HILL

EBCHESTER, CO DURHAM

This Regency house, on the market for the first time in 40 years, dates from 1820 and overlooks the Derwent Valley. The property has seven bedrooms – a four-bedroom house and a duplex three-bedroom apartment. There is also a one-bedroom garden flat. Derwent Hill, 16 miles from Durham, comes with just under three acres of gardens and grounds including a tennis court and mature orchard.

Agent: Sanderson Young

Tel: 0191 223 3500

Guide price: £1.35m

ACHNACARRON BOATHOUSE

KILCHRENAN, ARGYLL

Sitting on the edge of Loch Awe – Scotland’s longest freshwater loch – the two-bedroom property comes with fishing rights from the shore or from a boat and a private jetty and boat store. The Boathouse is in a secluded position at the end of a mile-long track and is currently trading as a holiday home. The grounds, leading down to the water, include wooded gardens.

Agent: Dawsons

Tel: 01631 563901

Offers in excess of £850,000

HANGER MILL AND BARN

SALCOMBE, SOUTH DEVON

This is a Grade II-listed five-bedroom former mill house and a detached two-bedroom stone barn. The property has gardens of around two acres and is a short walk to North Sands beach and the town of Salcombe and its harbour. Features of the main house include exposed stone walls, stone fireplaces and timber beams, while the landscaped gardens include several sun terraces.

Agent: Marchand Petit

Tel: 01548 844473

Guide price: £2.75m

WHEELWRIGHTS HOUSE

HILLGROVE, PETWORTH, WEST SUSSEX

Wheelwrights House includes a Grade II-listed four-bedroom farmhouse and a two-bedroom converted, timber-framed Sussex barn and comes with just over 47 acres of land. The property has equestrian facilities including five stables, a manège, feed store, tack room and foaling box, with an office building next door. The land includes grazing with extensive stock-proof fencing and a small area of woodland.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 01428 770562

Guide price: £2.95m

WHITE HOUSE FARM

YAXLEY, SUFFOLK

Dating from the 17th century, White House Farm is a Grade II-listed seven-bedroom farmhouse with a self-contained annexe. The lawned gardens and grounds extend to nearly four acres, including a lake. There is plenty of development potential as two barns have planning permission for conversion into two detached houses. Yaxley village is five miles from Diss and 20 miles from Ipswich.

Agent: Durrants

Tel: 01379 852217

Guide price: £1.37m