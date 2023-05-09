Here are the 6 best properties currently on the market with water features

Here are the 6 best properties currently on the market with water features such as ponds, lakes and even a river beat attached.

6 OF THE BEST PROPERTIES WITH WATER FEATURES

CLUNEBEG HOUSE

DRUMNADROCHIT, INVERNESS

Clunebeg House is a substantial Victorian property, together with holiday lets. It comes with 29 acres of amenity land and woodland as well as fishing rights on Loch Ness. The fishing rights comprise half a mile of river frontage on to the loch and allow the owner to fish for salmon and trout from a boat. The estate has panoramic views of West Lewiston, Drumnadrochit and the glen.

Agent: Strutt & Parker

Tel: 01463 723593

Offers over £1.2m

BRAMBRIDGE FISHERY

EASTLEIGH, HAMPSHIRE

This sale includes 1,665 yards of double-bank fishing on the River Itchen. The beat has been in the hands of the current owners since 1970, offering predominantly trout and grayling fishing. The Itchen Navigation and adjacent land is designated as a Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest, while the woodland provides habitat for a variety of wildlife, including water voles, otters, deer and pheasants.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01962 857441

Guide price: £500,000

KINGS WARREN

SHIRWELL, BARNSTAPLE, DEVON

Kings Warren, a six-bedroom Edwardian house, is built of stone under a Welsh slate roof, with high ceilings, woodblock floors and sash windows. There is also a two-bedroom coach house in the sale and 78 acres of land. There is permanent pasture divided into three enclosures, ancient and young woodland, and a stream feeding into a pond and lake stocked with a variety of fish.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3869 4758

Guide price: £3.99m

MOCKLEY WOOD FARM

ULLENHALL, HENLEY-IN-ARDEN, WARWICKSHIRE

A lakeside house, Mockley Wood Farm comes with a leisure complex, including an indoor pool and equestrian buildings. A feature of the six-bedroom property is the first-floor lake room with an exposed granite stairwell and French doors opening on to the terrace and the lake, which is home to an abundance of wildfowl and also has a small island. The grounds are 40 acres in total.

Agent: Knight Frank

Tel: 020 3869 4758

Guide price: £4.85m

GWYLAN COTTAGE

POPPIT, CARDIGAN, PEMBROKESHIRE

This is a three-bedroom bungalow, four miles from Cardigan, with sea views overlooking Cardigan Island and Poppit Sands. The six acres of land with the property lead down to the water’s edge and include some woodland. To the front of the house is a patio area to enjoy the view. Approached down a driveway, there is off-road parking for two cars and a garage.

Agent: West Wales Properties

Tel: 0345 094 3006

Guide price: £750,000

OXTON MERE

KENTON, EXETER, DEVON

A seven-bedroom country house in the style of a Tuscan villa, Oxton Mere comes with 20 acres, including a two-acre lake, paddock and formal gardens. The lake has previously stocked brown and rainbow trout, and now holds carp. There are three sets of French doors opening up onto the terrace, overlooking the mere. There is also a two-bedroom coach house in the sale and the outbuildings include timber barns.

Agent: Savills

Tel: 01392 455755

Guide price: £3m