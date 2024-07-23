The Value of Shooting report 2024 sets out the economic, environmental and social benefits of shooting in the UK

Published by a consortium of 24 leading rural organisations, including BASC, the Value of Shooting report 2024 sets out in detail the benefits the shooting sector brings to the UK economy and the conservation of the countryside.

The report’s findings will play an important role in shaping the debate around shooting for years to come.

The Key Findings

Shooting is worth £3.3 billion (GVA) to the UK economy every year.

Shooting providers and volunteers carry out £500 million worth of conservation work, equivalent to 26,000 full-time jobs and 14 million workdays each year.

Habitat management and conservation are carried out on 7.6 million hectares as a result of shooting.

Three out of four people who take part in shooting said that it is important to them and their personal wellbeing.

Shooters spend £4.4 billion on their UK-based supply chain each year.

