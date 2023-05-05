Set to celebrate its 65th anniversary this year, The Game Fair 2023 is certainly not one to miss

The Game Fair – the largest, tweediest, doggiest, most immersive, comprehensive and joyous countryside festival in the world. Set to celebrate its 65th anniversary this year, The Game Fair 2023 will return to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire from Friday 28 July to Sunday 30 July.

THE TOP THINGS TO SEE AND DO AT THE GAME FAIR 2023

The family-friendly event is set to welcome three famous faces this year – TV chef James Martin is back once again to host lunch in the Investec Enclosure plus he will be taking part in a gundog demonstration with his beloved spaniel Cooper in the Main Arena with leading trainer Jason Mayhew and former international cricketer Matt Prior.

Lifelong fisherman, river campaigner and beloved comedian Paul Whitehouse is set to appear on Sunday to host lunch, meet fellow fishermen and raise awareness of Britain’s declining rivers. A regular visitor to The Game Fair, Whitehouse loves nothing more than watching the casting demos.

And lastly, actor, angler and environmentalist Jim Murray is also making an appearance on Sunday to promote Activist Anglers, a new initiative designed to empower and educate anglers on how they can make a difference and protect waterways.

As always, The Game Fair’s packed itinerary includes everything from falconry, ferrets and fly-fishing to gundogs, gun fitting and game cookery. The Shooting Line will certainly be a crowd-pleaser, attracting shooters from all over the world. Run by E.J Churchill, visitors can take part in competitions, ‘have-a-go’ at clay shooting and watch some fantastic demonstrations.

Gundogs are also a focal point. In addition to displays and world-class competitions there are exhibitors, breeders and trainers on hand ready to share their words of wisdom on anything from feeding a new puppy to ironing out training issues.

The Game Fair has fishing at its core. The lake is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to catch a fish or learn how to cast a fly rod. More seasoned anglers can try their hand at various casting competitions.

And lastly, The Game Fair has always flown the flag for trail-hunting. Foxhounds, bloodhounds, minkhounds, basset hounds, teckels and beagles from Hunts across Britain will showcase the sport of trail-hunting at The Game Fair this summer. Each day three Hunts – both foot and mounted packs – will parade in the main ring along with informative commentary from Countryside Alliance’s Polly Portwin and Warwickshire Hunt’s Sam Butler, where hunt staff will demonstrate how they work the hounds when following a trail. Each day will conclude with a cavalcade of hounds from all three parading packs when visitors are also invited into the main ring to the sound of the master’s horn blowing. The idea is to debunk any myths surrounding the pastime and educate visitors on why it is an essential part of rural Britain.

If you have never been before, the three-day event is a British institution and a must-attend diary fixture that brings together not only rural folk but the town too. The event is a national treasure. See you there.

www.thegamefair.org