Parker-Hale: A New Generation of Traditional Luggage

Parker-Hale's shooting luggage collections have a wide selection of high-quality products that would easily be found in any Field reader's home

Parker-Hale was founded in 1880 and is renowned for its long-lasting gun cleaning kits and oils. For nearly 150 years, it’s been a staple in any fieldsports home. In 2022, Parker-Hale launched a range of high-quality leather shooting luggage, beginning with gun slips and cartridge bags. Immediately popular, the range quickly grew to include three leather collections: Brockenhurst, Lyndhurst, and Stockbridge, and various other luggage pieces.

Brockenhurst

The Brockenhurst collection is crafted from smooth, dark chocolate brown leather with brass fittings and a thick pile fleece to protect guns throughout the shoot day. This high-quality bridle leather gives the collection a rich, rustic, and tailored finish. The collection includes two fantastic shotgun slips in 30in or 32in (£164.95), a lovely cartridge bag (£94.95), a 12-bore cartridge belt (£49.95), a pannier bag for quick access to cartridges (£64.95), a loaders bag, (£149.95) and a very smart shotgun certificate wallet (£29.95).

Lyndhurst

This collection differs from the previous one in colour, featuring full-grain chestnut brown leather. Also with brass fittings and a thick pile fleece, the shotgun slips (again available in 30in or 32in) shout elegance and class and are well worth the price tag of £124.95.

Stockbridge

The Stockbridge collection consists of the shotgun slip and cartridge bag made from bridle leather in a mocha hue and finished with a textured, stippled surface. Brass fittings, a full-grain leather sling with a padded shoulder patch, and a suede lining highlight meticulous craftsmanship with a YKK zip, impeccable seams, muzzle protection and a plush fleece lining. The 30in shotgun slip is priced at £134.95 while the 32in is a slight skip to £139.95 – both very competitive prices for a product of this quality. The collection includes the Stockbridge cartridge bag (£89.95).

Parker-Hale’s collections demonstrate high-quality leather products for the sportsmen in the field and prove their impressive heritage as a brand. It is clear that there is a deep respect and commitment to honouring tradition and producing timeless products that will last a lifetime, as with their oils and cleaning kits.

Visit: bisley-uk.com for more information or follow John Rothery on Facebook or Instagram.