A full-bore experience Bettws than the rest

With six sporting estates to choose from and exemplary hospitality, Bettws Hall has been at the top of its game for 35 years. Enjoy top notch hospitality and luxury accommodation, as well as sport to suit everyone from the single gun to the experienced team. Shooting with the team here is an all-round experience

A WARM WELCOME

Entering the courtyard with its pheasant sculpture centrepiece, all of a sudden, the many months of anticipation become very real. You have finally arrived at Bettws Hall, with their welcoming lights, and the warm certainty that you will be looked after by a professional team renowned for shoot hospitality both on and off the field.

First unwind with drinks at the bar, then dinner guided by the culinary vision of the in-house estate chefs and finally relax in front of a log fire ahead of the next day’s shooting.

With luxurious accommodation and a guest-focused service, the 5-star experience at Bettws Hall is second-to-none, whether for a single gun staying in the idyllic splendour of the main farmhouse, or a team of guns winding down together in the 8-bedroom barn conversion lodges.

Bettws Hall is a family led company, and the experienced team have been welcoming guests from the UK and abroad for over 35 years. Each visit is tailor-made for each client, and relationships are nurtured.

THE SHOOT DAY AT BETTWS HALL

When it comes to the shoot day (after a hearty Welsh breakfast), if any bits of kit have been forgotten or need replacing then a quick visit to the on-site gun and sporting room will ensure the day goes smoothly. Run in association with James Purdeys & Sons, there are many leading countryside brands to choose from. For those who require it, there is also a range of guns to hire.

Bettws Hall is synonymous with exceptional days’ sport set among the awe-inspiring scenery of Mid Wales. Whether you are a relative novice or high bird aficionado, a single gun or full team, there is a day or a peg to match everyone and every ability. The six estates that form Bettws Hall are all located within 35 minutes of the main lodges. These estates provide an abundance of outstanding shooting.

Guns can choose from the bracken-clad hillsides of Brigands, the beautiful rolling parkland of Vaynor Park, the ravine strewn mountains of Plas Dinam, classic and historical Maesmawr Hall, intimate Bettws Hall, and the undulating valleys of Kempton. Each estate has a dedicated team of keepers working hard throughout the season to show unrivaled birds, whether they are challenging or achievable, from the first horn in September to the last horn at the end of January. With the camaraderie and excitement of the shoot behind you, feeling resplendent from a day of sporting birds (and exceptional shoot lunch), it is clear that Bettws Hall offer an exemplary all-round experience. They do not simply put on days. They make memories that any dedicated sportsman will talk about for years to come.

G & A Leisure Ltd. Has been retained by Bettws Hall Sporting Club as its booking and management agent.