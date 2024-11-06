Steady in the hands and soft shooting, this plain but elevant modern over-and-under would be an impressive addition to any gun cabinet, says Michael Yardley

This month’s test explores the new 20-bore Blaser F16 Game.

Our specimen – weighing 7lb 6oz – has 30in barrels and fleur-de-lys steel proof for 3in chambers. The single selective trigger is mechanical with a selector positioned forward of the trigger-blade (as on the Blaser F3).

The ventilated sighting rib is tapered (9mm-7mm) with a small, well-proportioned metal bead sitting at the muzzle end. Joining ribs are solid and extend the full length of the hammer-forged, chrome-lined barrels. (Read more Blaser gun reviews here.)

First impressions of the Blaser F16 Game 20-bore

First impressions are of a quite severely styled but elegant modern gun. Its dark-grey nitrided action has no decoration save for contrasting black hinge caps and a small ‘F16’ logo. This will appeal to those favouring less ornamentation on machine made guns. The action is semi-rounded on its base with flat walls. This scheme works well aesthetically with the low action height (61mm) and side-tapered monobloc (the F3 – which otherwise inspires the F16 stylistically – has a different arrangement with defined, stepped barrel shoulders). The satin-blacked barrels are cold hammer forged and hard chromed internally. Forcing cones are long and combined with a relatively wide bore diameter of 16mm – features that can contribute to lower felt recoil.

The wood on the test gun was striking. Blaser allows reasonably priced upgrades. This stock – a ‘Grade 4’ – had exceptional figure, and the combination of an unadorned action and richly figured walnut worked well. The plain grey action finish accentuates the wood. Stock dimensions and shapes inspired confidence too (I have had some past input on Blaser stock design). The pistol-grip stock has a length of pull (LOP) of 14¾in including a 20mm recoil pad (excuse combining imperial and metric measurement but most still seem to use inches for LOP and millimetres for pads less than an inch). Grip shape is ergonomic: quite full, fairly tightly radiused and hand-filling with a palm swell. Finally, the fore-end is of an attractive, subtly tapered, rounded design with a semi-concealed Anson-style release button to the front.

Stock

The stock length would suit many users and is easily adjustable for most others by changing recoil pads. Drop measurements of 1⅜in and 2in were sensible. Though the first, front of comb to rib axis, measurement appears relatively high, I could (just) lose the bead on full elevation. I have lost a little weight in the face recently – something that may affect gunfit. While I would not change the shelf dimension here, it is always a good plan to routinely check comb fit at 45 degrees rather than horizontally or just above as is usually done. Testing horizontally or without establishing positive cheek-comb contact may mislead. (Read more on gunfit here.)

Anything else? The top-strap-mounted non-selective safety on the F16 is particularly good: well shaped, not too big but nevertheless large enough for good purchase. Its action is smooth but positive and the mechanism acts on the trigger’s selector block and prevents engagement with the main sears. There are additional intercepting safety sears that prevent discharge if the gun is accidentally dropped, and the barrel selector, positioned just forward of the trigger as noted, is also positive and quick. The advantage to this system is that you can, potentially, select your choke barrel with the trigger finger just before the shot is taken.

What of the company? Founded in 1957 by Horst Blaser, it is now part of the Blaser Group, which also owns John Rigby. A UK subsidiary distributes Blaser, Sauer, Mauser, Liemke and Minox products. The main factory complex is based in southern Germany at Isny im Allgäu. I have visited it and was greatly impressed by the cutting edge computer-controlled machinery but also by an apprentice scheme that imparts traditional metalworking skills such as filing to teenage trainees. Blaser makes a wide range of guns now, including the F3 and F16 shotguns as well as the R8 straight-pull and svelte K95 break-action single-shot rifles. Its first product was an over-and-under combination gun.

Technical

One big difference between an F16 and Blaser’s premium F3 is that the F16 has conventional hinged hammers, whereas the F3 has inline ones (giving it exceptional lock time). The F16 has a simpler trigger-plate mechanism with a single cocking rod running centrally in the action well (the F3 has two). Although the F16 uses conventional hammers, these employ short vertical coil springs – a fast lock time is still achieved. The models share similar ejection systems. They cock on firing; extractors are not under tension after firing. Small pins protrude from the action face and, on firing, these engage with a ball positioned on the face of the extractor, arming the ejector mechanism (ejector springs remain uncocked when the gun is put away). The locking mechanism is interesting too: a bifurcated bolt emerges from the bottom of the action face to engage trianguloid bites either side of the bottom chamber mouth. There is no under-lump projection, enabling an exceptionally low action profile.

Shooting impressions

The Blaser F16 Game 20-bore has a particularly good stock and, generally, feels solid and steady. Balance (adjustable) is 1in forward of the hinge – about right. Testing began at Station 2 on a skeet layout. I promptly missed the first two birds. Pondering why, I remembered the Blaser’s mass, pushed out my lead and immediately connected. The F16 was comfortable to shoot, and felt recoil was low. Once I had learned to push on, it pulverised everything with 1/4 and 1/2 choke. Trigger-pulls were crisp. The short top-lever was efficient, I liked the sighting rib and the fore-end was near ideal. Overall, this is a well-engineered German gun presented at an attainable price.

Blaser UK offers in-house service facilities and a 10-year guarantee.

Blaser F16 Game 20-bore

RRP from £3,888 (£4,215 as tested with Grade 4 wood) Blaser Group