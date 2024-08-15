September 2024

The Field’s September issue is bursting with carefully curated, exclusive content from the very best writers and leading experts in the world of fieldsports, including our 44-page Artemis special.

The season is well underway as Janet Menzies reports on exhilarating red-legs on a Berkshire estate, while Sam Rickitt experiences the king of gamebirds in windy conditions on a challenging grouse day in Yorkshire. Sue Knight explains the golden rules of picking up to ensure you and your dog are a help and not a hindrance when involved in this invaluable part of any shooting day.

Beagling is accessible, affordable and welcoming. Isn’t it time you sought out your nearest pack, asks Gabriel Stone. Atlantic salmon are in crisis and some unpalatable action is required: John Bailey on the search for a solution to the salmon question.

Land Rover Defenders enjoy a cult following. Rosie Macdonald makes the acquaintance of some devotees at a central London meet of enthusiasts. Alfred Wainwright preferred travelling on his own two legs but Charles Harris discovers the author of numerous Lakeland guides, so cherished by walkers, was often misunderstood.

We toast the growing reputation of still English wine and celebrate the tercentenary of George Stubbs, master painter of the most covetable equine art.

This month’s Field Interview is a profile of David Howden, the entrepreneur and insurance mogul with a passion for the countryside, plus all your favourite regular columns.

The Artemis supplement pays homage to sporting goddesses, including those blazing a trail in the field and in the boardrooms of our world’s most prestigious professional organisations. We showcase the best guns for women on the market. Eleanor Doughty meets the gundog girls of Instagram, inspired by social media to start training their dogs and finding friends in the field, while Madeleine Silver talks to female chefs breaking down gender stereotypes with their passion for wild cooking.

Artemis also includes a definitive guide to the best sporting bottoms, how to dress like a goddess once you’ve scraped off the day’s mud as well as examining the enduring love affair between girls and pearls.

This and much, much more.