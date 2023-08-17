September 2023

The Field’s September issue is bursting at the seams with carefully curated, exclusive content from the very best writers and leading experts in the world of fieldsports.

This month we put grey partridge in the spotlight with a report from the award-winning Great Lemhill shoot while the GWCT’s Joe Dimbleby explains how we can all get involved and do our bit for the charity’s crucially important Partridge Count Scheme. Michael Yardley reveals why understanding the importance of eye dominance is the key to becoming a better shot, and Mungo Ingleby extols the virtues of late season salmon, lifting the lid on some productive autumn beats.

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials are eagerly anticipated here at The Field and so Sarah Fitzpatrick offers a guide to how to get the most out of a visit, not to mention the best shopping to be had there in Kit To Covert. Netia Walker travels north to see how a new bloodhound pack is being established in Fife, while Jonathan Rider journeys to the Hindu Kush in Afghanistan to report on an archery competition in one of the most remote locations on the globe.

And the judges’ have made their decision; the winners of The Field’s inaugural nature writing competition, kindly sponsored by Swarovski Optik, are announced and published in full. Feast on the talent we’ve unearthed before turning to Gabriel Stone’s exploration of Britain’s heritage apples and the organisations protecting them before relaxing into Ettie Neil-Gallacher’s history of Turkish baths.

This month also features our 44-page Ladies’ special that celebrates the best shooting instructors, the women hunting hawks and falcons, female fieldsport pioneers of the past and the sporting Mary Poppinses who keep the show on the road for many families. Not to mention a dazzling selection of wildlife jewellery and accessories, plus a cheeky look at the big issue of sporting smalls.

That, and much, much more…