October 2024

The October issue of The Field sees the season get underway with a bang. It is brimming with carefully curated, exclusive content and the very best sporting articles. We’re on the peg with reports from the South West where Sam Rickitt enjoys the ideal family shoot in Wiltshire, while in Devon Rory Knight Bruce reports on a red-letter day where guns relish four of the best drives in the country courtesy of the GWCT.

Stance is the platform to consistent success with a shotgun; Michael Yardley tells you everything you need to know. Also essential is being properly equipped. Caroline Roddis offers an indispensable guide to the best sporting base layers, as Charlotte Mackaness explains why hearing protection is non negotiable.

We celebrate the small, cherished prizes of the hunting world – hunt buttons – and weigh up the arguments for belts versus braces for the sporting gentleman. Alec Marsh visits Cordings: a British institution now in its 185th year, as Neil Cross goes fishing for bluefin tuna off Cornwall.

Bicton is a long-format, one-day event giving grassroots riders – and The Field’s William Cursham – a taste of the ‘big’ time. We’ve native trees, sensational Sunday lunches, the national ploughing championships, author Sir Alexander McCall Smith on his passion for the rod and much, much more.