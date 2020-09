High birds on Exmoor – soaring partridges in Lorna Doone country;

Big guns boom on the marsh – flighting geese with vintage eight-bores;

Classic kit for the shooting season – reliable style for moor and covert;

Giant salmon from the Tay and Tween – when 60lb behemoths might take your fly;

Hunting boots made to fit you – a luxury that’s worth every penny;

William Hague’s love of woods – why we all need to plant more trees now;

and much, much more…