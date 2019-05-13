October 2019

Finding form on the shoot – how to recover quickly when the wheels fall off;

Bonefishing with partners – the perfect mix of sun, sea and sport;

Buying new kit for the season – top ties, shooting vests and hearing protection;

Foraging for a supper party – making the most of nature’s wild harvest;

Boom bang a bang – how Britain’s 32-pounders pout paid to Napoleon;

Sloe, sloe, quick, quick… – it’s time to hit the hedgerows;

Fill your boots – that space at the back is not just for soggy spaniels;

and much, much more…