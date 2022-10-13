November 2022

The month of November is a sporting smorgasbord, and this issue celebrates the lot, from high birds and how to find your range, stalking Chinese water deer and ladies only hunting across High Leicestershire to racehorses making their mark on the hunting field, insider’s tips on how to hook the best fishing for next season and advice on updating your wine cellar to contend with modern game dishes.

This issue also incorporates The Field’s inimitable Christmas gift guide, all handpicked by our editorial team to guarantee festive cheeriness – no room for the inner Scrooge here. We also discover why it’s smart to shiver, exceptional works by current artists in residence – every smart pile should have one – and how adventurers and explorers played their part in the formation of the SAS.