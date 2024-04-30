The May issue of The Field is our fishing special as John Bailey extols the sheer joy of catching super-sized brown trout, Jo Caird reveals how removing weirs is transforming waterways for fish and anglers alike, and Ed Wills delves into the fascinating history of reels.

Pigeon shooting is a challenge but Will Garfit provides an invaluable guide to this wild and wily bird, providing you with the best chance of success, as Ian Saberton takes a look back at early 19th-century flintlocks and wonders how their performance might compare with that of a modern gun.

Catherine Austen talks puppies, ponies and hounds with those surrounded by them, and asks whether growing up in hunt kennels is the most carefree and privileged of childhoods. Adrian Dangar visits Newmarket – racing’s HQ – and finds it isn’t just this month’s Guineas meeting and the other stellar races that draw such crowds to this Mecca of the turf.

There’s our must-read guide to the most Fieldy and civilised of festivals courtesy of Madeleine Silver, as Tim Bonner celebrates National Walking Month by donning his boots and praising the restorative and problem-solving powers of losing oneself in a good walk.

Plus, all our regulars including sporting artists, art and antiques, the best kit, farm shop and our fiendish Field crossword.