March 2024

Our March issue will set tails wagging across the land; it is our gundog special. There’s The Field’s guide to where to send your gundog to school and what your choice of canine companion says about you, while Melanie Cable-Alexander talks inspiring artwork with some well-known dog lovers. Eleanor Doughty takes a peek behind barracks’ walls to discover our Armed Forces’ favourite ‘mess pets’, plus we mark the end of an era for the Newcastle Beagles. March also sees the launch of The Field Top Dog Awards, recognising the role played by dogs of all breeds in enriching our lives.

Neil Cross explains the importance of end-of-season gun care and cleaning, while Ian Saberton delves into the world of double-barrelled flintlocks. As Cheltenham celebrates a special anniversary, Marcus Armytage looks at the history of National Hunt’s blue riband meeting and Lucy Higginson interviews one of the legends of the festival, trainer Henrietta Knight, on her comeback.

We profile the Helmsdale, a jewel among salmon rivers, while Ben Lowings learns of the role played by powder and shot in saving souls at sea. This and much, much more including property, art and antiques and all your Field favourites.