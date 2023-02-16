March 2023

The Field’s March issue is packed with exceptional content and focuses on conservation; from a day spent shooting on the Mapperton estate, which has embraced a different way of doing things to the lowdown from landowners turning their estates wild. Michael Yardley gives readers the best tips on pigeon shooting and we investigate why the Moray Firth Project’s findings are crucial to our salmon’s survival. We delve into why the capercaillie is on the brink of extinction and speak to the young National Hunt trainers snapping at their seniors’ heels.

Rory Knight Bruce discovers how the British countryside has inspired the greatest novelists of our time and we interview Annika Purdey on her role as the first female on the board of the great gunmaking company. The March issue also sees the exciting launch of The Field’s Nature Writing Competition 2023, sponsored by Swarovski, aimed at encouraging those who enjoy the British countryside and fieldsports to take up a pen.