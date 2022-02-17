March 2022

This month we offer an insight into where to go, what to do and what’s best in March. In the magazine, with the game shooting season drawn to a close we look at the power of fieldsports when it comes to conservation, how inspirational landowners and organisations are trying to save the red squirrel (and the grey partridge), and how keen sportsmen are dealing with the menace of the grey squirrel – and helping to save the Greek pheasant. There is excellent advice on where to go to catch a spring salmon, and a look at those who inspire sporting passion in others.