The Field’s June issue is our Best of British and bespoke special; full to the brim with features championing this great isle and why what we produce through hard-won skills, expertise and enviable craftsmanship.

Donald Dallas tells how advances in British gunmaking in the 19th century changed shooting forever, while Michael Yardley gives his guide to a pre-shot routine to ensure consistent performance busting clays. British-trained gundogs are sought after around the globe: Eleanor Doughty explains why.

Tessa Waugh is full of praise for puppy shows while Richard Wilson casts doubt on the merits of trying to think like a trout to get a bite.

There’s The Field’s unmissable black book of bespoke: our essential guide to those must-have contacts. Miles Malone meets the master craftsmen making future sporting heirlooms, and Harry Wallop says estate tweeds are sporting heritage captured in cloth.

Caroline Roddis charts the history of livery companies, there’s Gabriel Stone on the joys of cherries grown on these shores, while Simon Scott extolls the influence of Ancient Egypt on the most quintessentially British landscapes. Plus, Lady Anne Glenconner, the origins of British gundog breeds and much, much more.