This month we celebrate HM The Queen’s Jubilee and all things British.

In commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee we have exclusive content from The Field’s archives, The Queen as a monarch and as a sporting countrywoman. We muse on what has changed over the last 70 years of Elizabeth II’s reign, and give you a wealth of ideas for the perfect British picnic.

And what better time to look at the best of British, from celebrated gunmakers, to fishing on Royal Deeside, the best British kit to buy, why racing pigeons are beloved by the smart set and everything you need to know about the Highland Games. We champion British liqueurs (the perfect Jubilee tot) and discover a great British equine artist; not Stubbs but Seymour. We also take a look behind the scenes at the most talented military craftsmen, and how they make the uniforms, badges and swords that we will see on display this month.