The Field’s July issue is a bumper, double edition as it also includes a free copy of our inaugural The Field Junior, a stand-alone magazine aimed at readers aged eight to 16-years-old. It is packed with everything from ferrets, fishing, clays and countryside champions to ponies, puzzles and much more.

In the main issue there are lashings of summer fun. We preview this year’s Game Fair ensuring you don’t miss anything the flagship countryside gathering has to offer in its 66th-anniversary year. Miles Malone weighs up the right calibre for young guns, while Caroline Roddis guides you through the Olympic shooting titles up for grabs in Paris. Charlotte Reather celebrates not just the fancy footwork of fencing but its discipline, agility and control, as Adrian Dangar reveals how the Tyne has transformed from an industrial waterway into a piscatorial heaven. Tessa Waugh finds out why bicycles are so important to hunts at this time of year while Janet Menzies talks to owners who work their sporting poodles. And don’t miss Madeleine Silver’s insight into scrumptious canapés perfect for summer parties or new writer Callie Coles’ insight to the secret of a carefree, ginger-beer childhood for the young entry.

That and much, much more…