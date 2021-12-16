January 2022

Walked up days – The joy of January birds

This first issue of The Field’s 169th year is packed with our exceptional world-class writing and photography, and all the things The Field values. There is walked-up shooting, an insight into the Scottish round action, the history of the hunting horn as well as a bucket list of sporting goals to achieve in 2022.

Add to that a combination of ghost stories, James Bond, a list of the perfect salmon pools to fish, whisky and bagpipes and you have an issue which has something for everyone in the family.