December 2023

The Field’s Christmas Special is filled with carefully curated, exclusive content from the best writers.

This month we go to Cumbria for a walked-up day with Clumber spaniels and join a team of young guns at Swinithwaite and Bolton Castle. We’re galloping across the Grafton country in style while John Bailey celebrates the water warriors who work tirelessly to clean up our rivers and lakes, and Steven McGonigal celebrates that loveable sporting dog the Irish terrier.

December is brimming with festive spirit. Hugh van Cutsem extols the joys of the Christmas family shoot, Melanie Cable-Alexander gives her guide to spending the festive period in a castle and Amanda Morison lifts the lid – or should that be takes a peek behind the doors – of luxury advent calendars. We rustle up a gamey festive feast and take a closer look at two familiar festive emblems, the robin and the poinsettia, while examining the far-from-orthodox father of the traditional Carol service: Edward Benson. We interview working farmer and Love Island star Will Young and much much more.