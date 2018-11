The Christmas Special

A bumper 200-page issue crammed with seasonal sport;

Mantraps, moonlight and blood – the Victorians’ deadly poacher wars;

How to build a best England shotgun – master craftsmen reveal its intricacies;

Hound music in the frozen Borders – the Buccleuch seek Charlie in the snow;

Let the firs fly – sprucing up the house for Christmas;

Great expectations – having a Dickens of a good time;

Holy flocks – the shear joy of wool-funded churchs;

and much, much more…