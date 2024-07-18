August 2024

The season begins with a bang in The Field’s bumper August issue. Serena Cross reports from a small but perfectly formed North Pennine grouse shoot combining the very best of conservation and sport, while Harry Wallop gives the lowdown on the race – past and present – to put grouse on the plate. Matt Clark talks to the master craftsmen of the future as he takes a look at gunmaking apprenticeships. Dr Chris Heward updates us on the state of woodcock populations and Charlotte Reather examines help available to those in the countryside struggling with their mental health.

We launch The Field Macnab Challenge 2024, sponsored by Blaser and Westley Richards, and we take a closer look at life north of the Border with a delve into the Shetlands’ rich larder. Alec Marsh profiles the iconic Scottish deerhound, Stewart Yates celebrates the joys of fishing the ‘wee burns’ of the Assynt, and Ursula Buchan reveals why heather is so much more than merely a beautiful blanket of purple. Plus we interview England’s young polo star, Tommy Beresford, tell the tale of legendary huntsman George Evans, discover how sculpture can bring a garden alive, learn how terrier racing is a thrilling competition that draws crowds in from far and wide and the enduring appeal of Wilkie Collins 200 years after the author’s birth.

