August 2023

The Field’s August issue is brimming with guns and grouse. We are always keen on firsts, and this month feature a world-exclusive on our cover as we showcase the new London-made Noble shotgun from Holland & Holland.

August is a purple patch with Sir Johnny Scott joining a team of guns on the North York Moors for a day’s walked-up grouse over dogs and also offering advice for young shots on how best to tackle this kind of sport in his monthly column. A report on the fourth Moorland Summit at Croasdale reveals why managed moorlands are vital places of conservation and Adrian Dangar sees the secret side of the moors on a blackcock lek.

Heading north Tim Bonner reveals why trout fishing in the Flow Country is one of Scotland’s best-kept secrets and we visit the garron ponies at Balmoral to celebrate their role on the hill. Martyn Baguley takes us on Johnson and Boswell’s 1773 Scottish jaunt and Lucy Higginson untangles the meaning of the noble sash and how to wear one. We launch The Field’s 2023 Macnab Challenge, kindly sponsored by Blaser and pay tribute to the gillies, stalkers and keepers who increase the chances of success.

There’s also a checklist to ensure you’re ready for the upcoming hunting season, Simon Scott takes a look at the madness and delight of follies and we take a look at the history of tea and explain why having a cuppa might not be as British as everyone thinks…

That, and much, much more…