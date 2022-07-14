August 2022

Our bumper August issue includes our 52-page ladies’ special, featuring the female gun engravers in the spotlight, the best shooting syndicates for women, the lady masters to follow in the field and our pick of sporting fashion.

In the main magazine, Sam Rickitt enjoys a day on the hill at the Ralia Estate, Adam Calvert explains everything you need to know to master driven grouse, we find out why Connemara ponies make such great hunters and The Field‘s Macnab Challenge for 2022 is launched. Plus, find out how the railways changed sport, get a glimpse into the eccentric world of lawnmower racing, as well as all the latest sporting books, kit, recipes and much more.