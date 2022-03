This month we look at how to turn your puppy into a gundog, the tactics you need to improve your pigeon shooting, Sir Johnny Scott waxes lyrical over sighthounds and Rory Knight-Bruce celebrates the joys of the point-to-point; beer tent, betting and banter. We investigate why pike fishing is enthralling a whole new generation, delve into the scrapbooks of Sir Mark Prescott, Alistair Jackson and others and much more!