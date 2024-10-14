We’re celebrating the very best the world of fieldsports has to offer in the November issue of The Field, not least with the formidable sport experienced by lucky guns visiting a fantastic four shoots in one day. If that weren’t sufficient, Miles Malone reports from the Colchester Garrison shoot run for and by serving soldiers in the unique habitat of the Geedon marshes. We lift the bonnet on the eclectic world of quirky gunbuses with a look at some unconventional shooting brakes, while Amanda Morison goes wild for Great British Game Week.

Whether a beginner or a ‘compleat angler’, those angling for success with a rod should head to school, says Sarah Fitzpatrick with her roundup of where to go for top-notch tuition. There’s wall-to-wall excitement for Will Cursham as he spends the day with the High Peak Harriers, as Janet Menzies talks ‘scents’ about the amazing piece of biotechnology otherwise none as a hound’s nose.

Former Cabinet Minister Rory Stewart on land management and his deep love of the countryside. Because it’s never too early to make a start, we have five pages of our pick of the best sporting Christmas presents to help take the stress out of the festive period. Meet the winners of our Top Dog Awards, plus learn why a civil engineer you’ve possibly never heard of – John Smeaton – is still contributing to new innovations and discovery three centuries after his birth.

Dr Conor Farrington travels back to 1907 to Sir Winston Churchill’s often overlooked visit to British East Africa. We’ve this, plus the apparent plethora of public school ghosts, and much, much more.